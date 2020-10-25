Odisha reports 1,633 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

As many as 1,633 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths, and 2,613 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha, according to the Health Department. Total cases in the state stand at 2,81,215, with 2,62,031 recoveries and 17,886 active cases. The death toll has reached 1,245 in Odisha.

With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,18,534 in India.

The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)