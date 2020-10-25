Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,997 new cases of coronavirus, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 2997 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,07,023 on Sunday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 2997 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,07,023 on Sunday. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, In the last 24 hours, 67419 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. Of them, 2997 are detected COVID positive. With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh increase to 807023. Of them, 30860 are active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 3585 persons have recovered, while the total recovered cases in the state are 769576. In the past 24 hours, 21 deaths were reported. Five in Chitoor district, three in Kadapa district, two each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam districts; and one each in Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

Total deaths increased to 6587 in the state. (ANI)

