Andhra Pradesh reports 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
A total of 5,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and 35 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST
A total of 5,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and 35 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.
The total number reported cases in the state increased to 7,50,517, which includes 46,624 active cases and 6,194 deaths. A total of 66,59 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of such cases has gone up to 6,97,699.
The casualties in last 24 hours in the state have been reported from Prakasam district (6), Chittoor (5), East Godavari (4), Krishna (4), Nellore (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Anantapur (2), Guntur (2), Kurnool (2), West Godavari (2), Kadapa (1) and Srikakulam (1). (ANI)
ALSO READ
Mathura court moved for removal of mosque from within Lord Krishna temple premises
Rajnath Singh launches author Krishna Saksena's 'A bouquet of flowers'
Rajnath Singh launches author Dr Krishna Saksena's 'A bouquet of flowers'
Andhra police seize 1,000 litres of country liquor, 15,000 litres jaggery wash in Krishna dist
Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 4.66 lakh Mindtree shares