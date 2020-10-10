Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh reports 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

A total of 5,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and 35 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 5,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and 35 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

The total number reported cases in the state increased to 7,50,517, which includes 46,624 active cases and 6,194 deaths. A total of 66,59 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of such cases has gone up to 6,97,699.

The casualties in last 24 hours in the state have been reported from Prakasam district (6), Chittoor (5), East Godavari (4), Krishna (4), Nellore (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Anantapur (2), Guntur (2), Kurnool (2), West Godavari (2), Kadapa (1) and Srikakulam (1). (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

BJP won't understand hardships of Xetkari as they promote Saavkari, says Girish Chodankar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is busy in pleasing Crony Capitalists while pushing their agenda of Savkaari and hence BJP Government doesnt understand the hardships of Xetkaris, said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday. The love of BJP ...

India's Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Young Indian player Nihal Sarin emerged winner in the Chess.coms 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, beating Russias world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final. The title win earned the 16-year old Sarin USD 8,766 and enabl...

Man held for raping woman in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after giving her an intoxicating substance in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a village in Ahmedgarh area here on Friday evening, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020