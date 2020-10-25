Left Menu
Punjab CM lays foundation stone of first sports university, launches several projects

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday digitally laid the foundation stone of Punjab's first dedicated sports university and a bus stand, along with various other development projects in Patiala, on the occasion of Dussehra.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:55 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday digitally laid the foundation stone of Punjab's first dedicated sports university and a bus stand, along with various other development projects in Patiala, on the occasion of Dussehra. The projects, launched at two separate events, include surface water-based water supply for Patiala city (Rs 503 crores), development of a Heritage Street near Qila Mubarak (Rs 43 crores), new bus stand on Rajpura Road (Rs 65 crore), and widening of the same road (Rs 6.74 crores), according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over keys to few selected beneficiaries of the EWS housing scheme constructed by PDA at Haji Majra (next to the Cantonment). The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports university will be developed at a total cost of Rs 500 crore, of which Rs 60 crore will be invested in the initial phase for the development of academic and administrative blocks, boys and girls hostels, and boundary wall & internal roads in the campus, the release said. The Chief Minister said that he wanted to see Punjab develop as a sports hub and its sportsmen and coaches equipped with scientific knowledge.

He thanked the Panchayat and people of Sidhuwal, who had contributed land free of cost for the Sports University. Expressing pleasure at the presence of several students who had already secured admission to the Sports University, Captain Amarinder expressed the hope that staff and students will be able to move into the campus by 2022.

The Chief Minister also announced several other projects to be initiated soon, including Rejuvenation of Patiala and Chhotti Nadi at a cost around Rs 200 crores. He further asked the Patiala Administration and our Corporation to quickly start the work of grant of malki haq (proprietary rights) to slum dwellers to implement the law passed by the State. (ANI)

