Out of 6,843 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 1,011 reported from Thrissur

Of the 6,843 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Sunday, 1,011 infections were recorded in Thrissur, according to the state's health department.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 20:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Of the 6,843 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Sunday, 1,011 infections were recorded in Thrissur, according to the state's health department. 7,649 patients were discharged today after they recovered from the disease while 26 new deaths were confirmed due to coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 5,694 people were infected through contact and, in 908 cases, the source of infection could not be traced. There are 82 healthcare workers among those infected, said the health department. Among the new cases, 869 reported in Kozhikode, 816 in Ernakulam, 712 in Thiruvananthapuram, 653 in Malappuram, 542 in Alappuzha, 527 in Kollam, 386 in Kottayam, 374 in Palakkad, 303 in Pathanamthitta, 274 in Kannur, 152 in Idukki, 137 in Kasaragod and 87 in Wayanad 87.

159 among the new coronavirus patients have travelled to other states, the health department said. Presently, there are 96,585 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19, while a total of 2,94,910 people have so far recovered from the disease in the state.

There are 2,82,568 people under surveillance in various districts of the state, 2,59,651 under home or institutional quarantine and 22,917 in hospitals. 3,439 persons were admitted to the hospitals today. During the last 24 hours, 48,212 samples were tested and a total of 43,28,416 samples have been sent for testing so far.

Today, 58 new places were declared as hotspots while 13 areas were excluded. The number of hotspots in Kerala is 669. (ANI)

