95 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh reported 95 new positive cases of Covid-19 taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 20,370, the state Health Department said on Sunday.

According to the state Health Department, 17,568 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection while the active cases in the state stand at 2,489.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 286 fatalities due to Covid-19 till date. (ANI)

