Kishan Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao participate in 'Ravan Dahan' in Hyderabad

Minister of State (MoS) G Kishan Reddy on Saturday participated in the 'Ravan Dahan' program here on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday. The program took place at a ground in Amberpet.

Congress' V. Hanumantha Rao was also present on the occasion and was seen lighting the effigy on fire, which also set off colourful firecrackers into the sky. Visuals showed crowds gathered around the leaders. (ANI)