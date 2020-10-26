Left Menu
Seven 'sadhus' injured in accident in UP's Kannauj, CM directs officials to provide assistance

Seven 'sadhus' were injured when their car overturned upon colliding with a road divider after its tire burst in Amolar village of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

ANI | Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to police, all the injured were admitted to the hospital. "They were coming from Rajasthan for taking a holy dip in the river Ganga," police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all the necessary assistance.

