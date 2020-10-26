Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,82,695 with 1,480 new cases, 14 fatalities

Odisha reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths and 2,071 recoveries in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 2,82,695, said Odisha Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:43 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,82,695 with 1,480 new cases, 14 fatalities
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths and 2,071 recoveries in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 2,82,695, said Odisha Health Department on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state include 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. The death toll is at 1,259, according to the Odisha Health Department.

Meanwhile, With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials produce robust immune response in elderly - FT

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing early results.A vaccine that works is seen as a game-change...

Senior doctors of North Corp hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight, officials said. R R Gautam, pre...

SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after fall...

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020