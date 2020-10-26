Left Menu
Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder

The breakthrough was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday. The five are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

26-10-2020
“I have on numerous occasions also expressed my confidence that those suspected of this crime will be found and brought to book,” said the Minister. Image Credit: ANI

Exactly six years to the day that former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot dead, five suspects have been arrested for his murder.

The goal-minder was gunned down on 26 October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend and musician Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in what was believed to have been a house robbery gone wrong.

Since then, the Meyiwa family and South Africans at large have demanded justice for this brutal murder.

Addressing journalists, Cele said the five suspects were arrested on Monday between 8 am and 10 am in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"These arrests are as a result of a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to this investigation, which is working closely with the Directorate for Public Prosecutions," said the Minister.

Despite heavy criticism from some quarters, Cele has always maintained he was satisfied that the murder investigation was progressing well.

"I have on numerous occasions also expressed my confidence that those suspected of this crime will be found and brought to book," said the Minister.

The arrests have emerged as a success of the cold case team that was established by the National Police Commissioner in 2018. The team was in response to many calls on various criminal cases, which have not been successfully investigated.

"The unit has worked tirelessly on this case," said the Minister.

The Minister also used the briefing to condemn media leaks, saying he strongly believes that information may have been leaked in an attempt to derail the investigations.

"This is why moving forward, the investigation team will be considering opening a case or cases of defeating the ends of justice to ensure such leaks never occur again," said Cele.

The Minister said the SAPS and the prosecution team have expressed confidence that they have a watertight case against all five suspects.

"At this point, we cannot reveal any further information, as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out," he said.

Sitole said of the five suspects, one of them is suspected to have pulled the trigger.

"This process is backed up by forensic evidence connecting the suspect to the scene, as well as the weapon suspected to have been used," he said.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to the National Prosecuting Authority, saying there had been "excellent collaboration".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

