Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former union minister Dilip Ray, others granted bail after sentencing in coal scam case

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and others after sentencing them to three years in prison in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:30 IST
Former union minister Dilip Ray, others granted bail after sentencing in coal scam case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and others after sentencing them to three years in prison in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted bail to all convicts on a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each after they apprised the court that they are going in the appeal against the judgment.

The CBI court had earlier today awarded three-year imprisonment to Dilip Ray and three other individuals. Besides Ray, the court also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam and Castron Technologies Ltd's (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwal. The court, along with imprisonment, also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Ray, Rs 2 lakh each on Banerjee and Gautam, while Agarwalla was asked to pay a fine of Rs 60 lakh. The court further imposed Rs 60 lakh on CLT and Rs 10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

"The criminal behaviour of such "whitecollar criminals", which may include businessman, industrialists, entrepreneurs, traders, politicians, bureaucrats or well-qualified professionals can not be simply explained on the basis of various theories developed to explain the causation of traditional crimes such as poverty or lack of infrastructural facilities or recreational facilities or feeble-mindedness or emotional instability," the court observed in its order. Ray was a former Minister of State for the Ministry of Coal during the then National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The court had, while convicting the accused persons, had said it has been now concluded beyond shadows of all reasonable doubts that all the five accused persons conspired together so as to procure allocation of a captive coal block and achieved the said object of the criminal conspiracy by undertaking various acts of cheating. The CBI, in its chargesheet, had booked these accused under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to the allocation of the Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih of Jharkhand to CTL in 1999. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Orderly' Trump win most favourable outcome for equities, JPMorgan says

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan expects the SP500 index to surge to 3,900 points if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected next week, calling such an outcome the most favourable for stock markets.A rise to 3,900 would mark a 12.6 jump from...

Thai protesters, 'human beings, not dust', march in challenge to king

Describing themselves as human beings, not dust, thousands of Thai protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to put pressure on King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends much of his time in G...

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices. A bench comprising Justices A M Khan...

List of MP postal ballot voters not provided to parties: Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral office had not provided the list of voters who could cast postal ballots in the bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3. In a four page lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020