Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha energy minister hits out at Tata Power for outage, seeks reforms in islanding system

Speaking in the presence of officials from Tata Power during a meeting at suburban Airoli's State Load Transmission Centre, Raut said, "If the islanding system of Tata Company had worked properly on 12th October, the Power supply in Mumbai...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:59 IST
Maha energy minister hits out at Tata Power for outage, seeks reforms in islanding system
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Tata Power for the power outage in the financial capital earlier this month, Maharahstra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday pitched for reforms to ensure that the 'islanding system' works when required. Raut said the islanding system, under which the city gets isolated from the broader grid to ensure steady supply, has been in place since 1981 and questioned why Tata Power "failed" on October 12, resulting in a broadset of troubles, including halting of trains mid-track. "How the islanding of Tata Company failed on 12th October? What is the use of islanding if the power supply in Mumbai is not regular? Were appropriate changes made after time to time reviews? "Why was power tripped? What was the fault? We should understand this first," the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement. Speaking in the presence of officials from Tata Power during a meeting at suburban Airoli's State Load Transmission Centre, Raut said, "If the islanding system of Tata Company had worked properly on 12th October, the Power supply in Mumbai... (would have) been regularized. In future Tata should be cautious about uninterrupted power supply to Mumbai." State-run MSETCL and Tata Power have been engaged in a blame game over the power outage. The private sector firm has blamed tripping at a facility for the damage, while the transmission utility has questioning delay in power generation from the Tata group company which led to the islanding system not working and delay in restoration. Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the Maharashtra State Electricity Commission (MERC) has set up a three-member panel to look into the incident and avoid similar ones in the future. Raut said there is a need for reforms and transformation of the islanding system because the energy consumption in the financial capital is bound to go up in the next decade. At present, there is a requirement of around 3,800 MW, which will rise to around 5,000 MW in 2030, he said. There is a need for a detailed study to be conducted which will also look into the best examples from across the world, Raut said, asking Tata Power and Adani Electricity Mumbai to take the lead. Possibly driven by the unique nature of the megapolis where suburbs extend up to 100 km, Raut said the study should also assess if the islanding system can be extended beyond the municipal limits.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs officials recover USD 18,600 from air passenger

The Customs department on Monday said its officials recovered USD 18,600 from a Dubai bound person who allegedly tried to smuggle the US currency by hiding it in his underwear. Based on intelligence that foreign currency was likely to be sm...

Former Telangana minister s wife dies due to post COVID-19 issues

Four days after former Telangana minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy died due to post COVID-19 complications, his wife who survived the infection,passed away due to multiple-organ failure on Monday,hospital sources said. Reddy passed away on Oc...

IIM-Bangalore s programme among top 100 in global list

The postgraduate programme in enterprise management PGPEM, offered by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore IIM-B, has been ranked in the top 100 in the Financial Times FT EMBA 2020 ranking. Participating for the first time in this r...

Cash seized from house of BJP leader's kin, grabbed from cops

Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Ahead of the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, police on Monday seized Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the house of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Raos relative in Siddipet town apparently to influence voters. Out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020