Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality remains "Very Poor" in Delhi

Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere and overall Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the "very poor" category, said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:54 IST
Air quality remains "Very Poor" in Delhi
Visuals from Gazipur area of New Delhi. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere and overall Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the "very poor" category, said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 346 in Rohini, 329 in RK Puram, 377 in Anand Vihar, and 363 in Mundka, all four in the 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

In an attempt to curb the increasing air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government recently launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign as part of its 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' (War Against Pollution) initiative. Along with this, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also announced the launch of a campaign starting on Monday to include the citizens of the capital in raising awareness on air pollution. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona delays censure vote against Bartomeu amid pandemic

Barcelona is waiting for authorisation from local health officials before scheduling a referendum that could lead to the ouster of club president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors. Club members have called for a motion of censure ag...

Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth 1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals. Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Sp...

Equity indices open flat

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday with Sensex up by 10.78 points and Nifty up by 7.30 points.At 918 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 10.78 points or 0.03 per cent at 40,199.08 while the Nifty 50 gained by 7.30 points or 0.06 pe...

Jamie Foxx mourns sister DeOndra Dixon's demise with emotional note

American actor Jamie Foxx has a heavy heart after the death of his younger sister. The 52-year-old comedian revealed the news via Instagram on Monday local time, posting a black-and-white image of himself with DeOndra Dixon, writing in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020