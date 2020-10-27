Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF's Chinook helicopters used to transport construction equipment to Kedarnath

The state government has taken help from Indian forces to transport construction equipment to Kedarnath.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:08 IST
IAF's Chinook helicopters used to transport construction equipment to Kedarnath
A visual of the Chinook helicopter in Uttarakhand. . Image Credit: ANI

By Parts Of Jcb, Trucks, Tractors Taken To Kedarnath Using Chinook Helicopter The state government has taken help from Indian forces to transport construction equipments to Kedarnath.

Chinook helicopters are being used to transport parts of JCB, trucks, tractors to Kedarnath. According to Karnaprayag Tehsildar, Sohan Singh Rangad, From Gauchar airstrip, the parts of JCB, trucks, tractors have started to be taken to Kedarnath from this morning through Chinook helicopter.

They will be used for construction work in Kedarnath. This work will continue till 1 pm in the afternoon, the Tehsildar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Nitish Kumar won't speak on real issues like inflation, corruption: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that by commenting on my family, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Modi and moreover he can only indulge in abusing me but he wont speak on the real issues...

Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video features dreamy European vacation

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles released the music video for his song Golden on Monday local time that features the ultimate vision of a European dream. The 26-year-old former One Direction member dropped the video on Twitter and not...

UK High Commission opens its visa application centers across Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced that its visa application centers across the country have reopened, according to a news report by Today.Newsmen had reported that the commission had shut down its centers across Nigeria follo...

Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from 'superspreader'

This time they mostly wore masks. Its been only a month since President Donald Trumps Rose Garden event to announce he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. That packed celebration for friends and allies of the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020