IAF's Chinook helicopters used to transport construction equipment to Kedarnath
The state government has taken help from Indian forces to transport construction equipment to Kedarnath.ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:08 IST
Chinook helicopters are being used to transport parts of JCB, trucks, tractors to Kedarnath. According to Karnaprayag Tehsildar, Sohan Singh Rangad, From Gauchar airstrip, the parts of JCB, trucks, tractors have started to be taken to Kedarnath from this morning through Chinook helicopter.
They will be used for construction work in Kedarnath. This work will continue till 1 pm in the afternoon, the Tehsildar said. (ANI)
