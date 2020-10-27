Customs seizes 435 grams of compound gold at Kozhikode Airport

The Customs officials at Kozhikode International Airport have seized 435.5 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the compound gold recovered yesterday was in two capsule-shaped packets concealed in the rectum of the passenger.

"CPD Calicut team seized 435.5 gms. of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Indigio flight 6E89. The compound gold was in two capsule-shaped packets concealed in the rectum of the passenger," the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted. (ANI)