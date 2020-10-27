Left Menu
SC says no to entertain PIL seeking direction to states to implement farm laws

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking its direction to order all states to implement the central government's recent farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:04 IST
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking its direction to order all states to implement the central government's recent farm laws. "We refuse to interfere with the petition. Sorry," a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, said.

The PIL, filed by the Hindu Dharma Parishad before the Supreme Court, had sought directions to all the states to implement the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Recently, the Congress-ruled Punjab passed a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly rejecting the three farm laws enacted by the central government. Notably, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, also ruled by the Congress, are reported to be mulling to bring similar resolutions.

This comes amid protests against the recently enacted farm laws, by the opposition parties and farmers' organisations at several places across the country. The opposition has alleged that the new farm laws do not guarantee MSP for the farmers. The government, on the other hand, has said that the new laws do not snatch away the MSP. (ANI)

