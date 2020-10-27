MSDE and NCVET unveil guidelines for Awarding Bodies and Assessment Agencies

In line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of making India the skill capital of the world, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in collaboration with their unified regulator— National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) unveiled a robust set of guidelines for the Awarding Bodies (AB) and Assessment Agencies (AA) over a digital conference, here today. The guidelines and operation manuals have been developed for the recognition and regulation of these two entities, key elements of skilling ecosystem. The guidelines aim at establishing quality, improved outcomes and standardizing the processes under Skill India Mission.

Stressing upon the need for these dynamic guidelines under the vision of skilled India, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "Our country caters to a diverse skilling ecosystem which is supported by key stakeholders, and organizations. Therefore, it is imperative to have a vibrant policy framework that encourages improvements and key transformations in the skilling network. I am pleased with the addition of the regulator — NCVET responsible for quality assurance and formalizing the qualifications. The innovative methods and constructive tools underlined in the guidelines in the management of the skilling institutions will create a regulated regime. I congratulate NCVET for their concerted efforts and for carrying detailed round of consultations for designing these guidelines."

Dr Pandey added, "Our honourable Prime Minister said that 'skilling, reskilling and upskilling are key for staying relevant in the current times'. With this dynamic and outcome-focused document, we will be able to bring in positive reforms in both short term and long term skilling endeavours and strengthen the regulation of bodies that certify a skilled candidate across sectors. A skilling paradigm has already been put in place, with approximately 5.5 Crore youth having been trained during the last five years. These reforms will further prove to be a game-changer in the skilling domain."

India's diverse skilling ecosystem caters to multiple levels of skilling in various sectors. Therefore the need of the hour is to have a dynamic robust strategic framework that encourages improvements at a vast level. The guidelines released today address the needs of many key stakeholders and takes an approach of good governance. The prepared guidelines take into account the existing systems while incorporating the progressive changes required to empower every candidate who desires to be skilled.

On this occasion, the Secretary MSDE and Chairman NCVET, Shri Praveen Kumar, Executive Member, NCVET Smt. Vinita Aggarwal and Smt. Sunita Sanghi, Principal Advisor, MSDE were also present.

