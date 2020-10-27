Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will be one of fastest-growing economies next year: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday indicated that contraction in the economy due to COVID-19 may come down to near zero this fiscal amid the ongoing economic revival and next year India will be one of the fastest-growing economies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:21 IST
India will be one of fastest-growing economies next year: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at the event on Tuesday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday indicated that contraction in the economy due to COVID-19 may come down to near zero this fiscal amid the ongoing economic revival and next year India will be one of the fastest-growing economies. "We can see the revival now particularly in the PMI (purchasing managers' index) which shows a spurt in the number, the highest after 2012 which itself indicates that the revival is there, which is going to be steady and sustainable," Sitharaman said at the 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week in response to a question on GDP growth expectations.

"If that sustainable revival is going to happen between Q3 and Q4, we expect overall GDP growth notwithstanding pandemic should be as predicted by IMF as negative or near zero this time. Next year clearly India will be seeing itself as one of the fastest-growing economies," she added. She said the recovery is being witnessed in all sectors after lifting of lockdown, which was enforced as part of measures to contain the pandemic, and added that recovery signals have been seen in the primary sector.

India's economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the June quarter. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month projected the Indian economy to contract by 10.3 per cent in the current fiscal amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The RBI had said that the economy will contract 9.5 per cent in fiscal 2021. The minister said the rural sector is doing well and auto sales have seen good growth.

"Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore be sustainable also. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow have seen 13 per cent growth in COVID-19 affected April-August 2020 compared to April-August 2019," she said. Speaking about the country's energy requirements, Sitharaman said "efficient gasification will drive the Indian economy" and that the country is looking at effective usage of bio-fuels.

"India is ready to partner with private players for nuclear energy," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the inaugural address at the CERAWeek forum on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece exceeds 1,200 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

Greece recorded a new daily peak of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus. Tuesdays jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. The country...

Saha, Warner power Sunrisers Hyderbad to 219/2 against DC

Wriddhiman Saha stamped his class with a 45-ball 87 while captain David Warner hit a quick-fire half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 219 for two against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Warner 66,...

INSIGHT-Donald Trump’s billion-dollar golf course development play: little to show, so far

For Donald Trump, his golf courses are jewels in his self-branded business empire, from the swaying palm trees of Trump National Doral in south Florida to the panoramic sea views of Trump Turnberry on the windswept west coast of Scotland.Wh...

Spain's Rioja wine region bans wining, dining as pandemic curbs grow

The wine-producing region of La Rioja on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month as part of widening restrictions across Spain to curb the coronavirus contagion. A nationwide curfew has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020