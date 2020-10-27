Sudan doubles local fuel prices with immediate effect - ministry

Sudan doubles local fuel prices with immediate effect - ministryReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:19 IST
Sudan has doubled local fuel prices with immediate effect, the acting energy and mining minister said on Tuesday evening.
Diesel will be sold at 46 Sudanese pounds ($0.8364) per litre, and petrol will be sold at 56 pounds per litre, Khairy Abdel Rahman told a news conference.
They had been sold at 23 and 28 pounds respectively. ($1 = 55.0002 Sudanese pounds)
