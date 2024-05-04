Russian attacks cause casualties in three Ukraine regions

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least two civilians, injured others and damaged critical infrastructure, homes and commercial buildings, regional officials said on Saturday.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said Russian shelling killed a 49-year-old man on the street near his home in the village of Slobozhanske. An 82-year-old woman was killed and two men were injured in overnight shelling in Kharkiv city, he wrote on the Telegram app. A Russian missile attack started a fire at a civilian enterprise in an industrial district of Kharkiv city, injuring four female and two male employees, he added.

In the south, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said three people had been injured in the city by a missile strike. The reports, which Reuters could not immediately verify, followed overnight reports by the Ukrainian Air Force that Russia had launched 13 Shahed drones towards the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.

All were downed by air defences, the air force commander said. However, falling debris injured four people and sparked a fire in an office building, Synehubov wrote. He said a 13-year-old child and a woman were being treated in hospital.

In the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, shelling injured a 57-year-old woman and damaged infrastructure in Nikopol, near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. He also said two people had been wounded in another attack overnight that damaged critical infrastructure and houses.

