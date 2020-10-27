Andhra reports 2,901 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

As many as 2,901 new coronavirus cases were recorded taking the overall infections to 8,11,825 in the state. 74,757 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

There are 27,300 active cases in the state and 7,77,900 patients have recovered from the disease. In past 24 hours, 19 deaths were reported including four in Kadapa district, three each in Chittoor and Krishna districts, two each in East Godavari and Prakasam districts, and one each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts. The cumulative toll in the state reached 6,625. (ANI)