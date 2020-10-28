Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moolchand Sharma meets Ballabhgarh murder victim's family, assures culprit will be punished

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma on Wednesday met the Ballabhgarh murder victim's family and assured them that the guilty will be punished.

ANI | Ballabhgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:17 IST
Moolchand Sharma meets Ballabhgarh murder victim's family, assures culprit will be punished
Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma met family of Ballabhgarh murder victim on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma on Wednesday met the Ballabhgarh murder victim's family and assured them that the guilty will be punished. Speaking to reporters here, Moolchand said, "I have assured the family that special investigation team has been formed and no matter how powerful the accused is, will be punished. The daughter of the city will get justice."

Earlier in the day, Moolchand met the victim's family in Ballabhghar. A B.Com final year student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam.

In a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, the attacker was seen attempting to shove her into a car and when she resisted, he shot her at point blank range. After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

Following this, the local residents and family members of the student staged a protest. The attacker, Touseef, and his accomplice, Rehan, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to two days' police custody.

According to Ballabhghar ACP Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan, were apparently waiting in the car for Nikita to come out of the college. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 on Nov 7

India would launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on November 7, ISRO said on Wednesday. This is...

J P Nadda on 2-day visit to West Bengal from Nov 6

BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 6 to take stock of organisational matters ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, party sources said on Wednesday. This will be his second visit to the s...

'Electricity Access in India and Benchmarking Distribution Utilities' report launched

NITI Aayog, Ministry of Power, Rockefeller Foundation, and Smart Power India launched the Electricity Access in India and Benchmarking Distribution Utilities report today.Based on a primary survey conducted across 10 statesrepresenting abou...

Highest single-day 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries take total number

of people cured in West Bengal to 3,17,928 toll rises to6,664 with 60 more deaths Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020