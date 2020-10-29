Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia set for 2021 F1 debut, Miami race on hold

Saudi Arabia is set to host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a street race in Jeddah featuring on a record 23-round draft calendar presented to teams, F1 sources said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:01 IST
Motor racing-Saudi Arabia set for 2021 F1 debut, Miami race on hold

Saudi Arabia is set to host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a street race in Jeddah featuring on a record 23-round draft calendar presented to teams, F1 sources said on Wednesday. A second U.S. race in Miami appears on hold for at least another year, however.

A proposed new Brazilian Grand Prix track in Rio de Janeiro has yet to be built and faces mounting environmental concerns, meaning the calendar could ultimately drop to a still-record 22 races. The new coronavirus pandemic adds uncertainty, although the sport's ability to race this year has boosted the chances of a fuller calendar.

The 2020 season would have featured 22 races, with Vietnam due to debut and the Dutch Grand Prix returning for the first time in 34 years, but was reduced to 17 due to COVID-19. F1 teams were shown a draft 2021 calendar on Monday, with a final version unlikely to be published for some weeks.

Saudi Arabia was the addition, likely to be paired with the season-ending round in Abu Dhabi, one informed source told Reuters. Jeddah, the country's second city, would host the race until a purpose-built circuit in Qiddiya -- about an hour's drive from the capital Riyadh -- is built.

The vast Qiddiya entertainment resort is at the heart of an ambitious strategy to open the economy and ease social restrictions. Saudi Arabia hosts the Dakar Rally in January while the all-electric Formula E series has two races in Diriyah scheduled for Feb. 26-27.

A new Extreme E off-road electric series is due to race in Al Ula on March 20-21 while tennis, boxing and golf have held events in the country. Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag, speaking to Reuters from Saudi Arabia, said he had heard lots of rumours about Formula One coming next year.

Formula One this year announced a long-term global partnership with state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco and has been in talks for some time about a Saudi race. Saudi Arabia has come under heightened international criticism over its human rights record after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered by Saudi operatives inside its Istanbul consulate in 2018.

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International's UK head of campaigns, said a Saudi Grand Prix "would be part of ongoing efforts to sportswash the country’s abysmal human rights record. "In the lead-up to a race in Jeddah, we would urge all F1 drivers, owners and teams to consider speaking out about the human rights situation in the country, including by expressing solidarity with jailed human rights defenders." A Saudi race would be the third in the Middle East after Bahrain, which comes in the early part of the year, and Abu Dhabi.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria's president transferred to Germany for treatment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment Wednesday, a day after his countrys presidency announced he had been hospitalised but not revealed why. Several senior officials in the 75-y...

Actor held in Kolkata for stealing firearms, cash

A television actor has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and firearms from a businessmans residence in Panchasayar police station limits, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a complaint lodged by the businessman, police on Tues...

Red Cross says injuries reported after boat carrying aid attacked in Myanmar

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday people aboard a boat carrying its aid in Myanmars restive Rakhine State had been injured in an incident in which the army said it was returning fire from insurgents.Local source...

Pakistani clerics give approval to Hindu temple construction

Pakistans state-run council of clerics, which advises the government on religious issues, gave its approval Wednesday to the construction of a new temple for minority Hindus, ruling Islamic law allows them a place of worship. Lal Malhi, a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020