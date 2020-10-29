Left Menu
Global community to build forward better from COVID-19 at Paris Peace Forum

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been a proud partner of the Paris Peace Forum since its creation in 2018. 

29-10-2020
The selected projects being featured at the Paris Peace Forum highlight UNDP’s work on peace and development as well as digital innovation in response to COVID-19 green recovery efforts. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNDP)

In less than a month, at the third edition of the Paris Peace Forum (PPF 11 -13 Nov 2020), the international community will gather to build forward better from the COVID-19 pandemic. All actors of global governance are invited to participate in the exclusive digital platform.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been a proud partner of the Paris Peace Forum since its creation in 2018. Three UNDP projects are among the one hundred "Solutions for Peace" selected, to be featured in the 'Space for Solutions'— theme of the 2020 edition of the PPF.

The selected projects being featured at the Paris Peace Forum highlight UNDP's work on peace and development as well as digital innovation in response to COVID-19 green recovery efforts.

"In this time of global crisis, we need to learn what works and what doesn't –and we need to learn fast to try to solve complex challenges such as inequality and climate change and those arising out of violent conflict. A global threat of this magnitude requires global solidarity to support the most vulnerable countries. Paris Peace Forum brings the right opportunity to engage with various partners including the private sector to better cope with future pandemics and crises," said Asako Okai, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP's Crisis Bureau.

"We now have the opportunity to build forward better than in the past, aiming at inclusive and sustainable economies and societies. UNDP welcomes the forum's initiative to further the agenda of multilateralism and 'Partnership for Peace'. This is an opportunity for UNDP to exchange knowledge and innovation, as a credible partner in development," she further added.

In the words of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – "We need a networked multilateralism, strengthening coordination among all global multilateral organizations, with regional ones able to make their vital contributions; and an inclusive multilateralism, based on deep interaction with civil society, businesses, local and regional authorities and other stakeholders… where the voice of youth is decisive in shaping our future" - on the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

