Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP worker assaulted in Mangaluru, 3 arrested

A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Wednesday evening attacked by a group of people in his photo studio at Farangipete in Dakshina Kannada, police said.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:46 IST
BJP worker assaulted in Mangaluru, 3 arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Wednesday evening attacked by a group of people in his photo studio at Farangipete in Dakshina Kannada, police said. According to the police, three persons have been arrested in the matter. Dinesh has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment, police said.

"Dinesh, a BJP worker who works as a professional photographer was attacked by a group of people in his photo studio at Farangipete yesterday. Three people have been arrested. They have been identified as Mohammed Arshad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin," Superintendent of Police (SP) BM Laxmi Prasad told reporters here. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda begin shooting 'Unfair and Lovely', hold virtual script reading session

Actors Ileana DCruz and Randeep Hooda have started shooting for their upcoming comedy Unfair and Lovely and held a virtual script reading session for the film on Thursday.&#160; Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie...

Patriarchy not a male-female thing, says 'Kaali Khuhi' director Terrie Samundra

Patriarchy is a deep-rooted blueprint that people adhere to right from birth and it affects both women and men, believes Kaali Khuhi director Terrie Samundra. In her feature directorial debut, Samundra explores the enduring impact of female...

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...

Rugby-Fickou shifted to the wing against Ireland as France look to win Six Nations

Gael Fickou will be shifted from centre to the wing to make up for the absence of the injured Teddy Thomas as France look to win the Six Nations for the first time in 10 years when they take on Ireland on Saturday. Fickou is replaced by Art...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020