Indian Army develops messaging application 'Secure Application for Internet'

The application supports an end to end secure voice, text and video calling services for the Android platform over the internet. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:33 IST
SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service. Image Credit: ANI

In the quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Indian Army has developed a simple and secure messaging application named the "Secure Application for the Internet (SAI)". The application supports an end to end secure voice, text and video calling services for the Android platform over the internet. The model is similar to commercially available messaging applications like Whatsapp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end to end encryption messaging protocol. SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements.

The application has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and Army Cyber Group. The process for filing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), hosting the infrastructure on NIC and working on iOS platform is currently in progress. SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service.

The Raksha Mantri after reviewing the functionalities of the App complimented Col Sai Shankar for his skill and ingenuity for developing the application.

(With Inputs from PIB)

