President Kovind extends greetings to nation on eve of Milad-un-Nabi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST
President Kovind extends greetings to nation on eve of Milad-un-Nabi
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended his greetings on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. In his message on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, Kovind said: "I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi."

"Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony," he said. The President further urged everyone to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

"According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the Holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country," he said. Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)

