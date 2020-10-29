Bihar Police conducts flag march against vandalisation of SDO, SP office in Munger

The Bihar Police conducted a flag march in Munger on Thursday after a mob vandalised the office of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) while protesting against a man's death during Durga idol immersion clashes on October 26. A man was shot during the Durga idol immersion ceremony in Munger after clashes broke out due to the slow pace of the procession.

"Munger incident is under investigation. Clashes erupted due to the pace of idol immersion," Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, said. "Prima facie, it seems that someone from within the crowd shot the bullet but I will request everyone to wait for further investigation in the matter before arriving at any conclusion," he added.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of SP and District Magistrate (DM) of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New District Magistrate and the SP will be posted in Munger today itself. (ANI)