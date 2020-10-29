Left Menu
Two Covid-19 positive women give birth to triplets, twins at AIIMS; All babies safe

Two corona positive women from Dhamtari and Durg in Madhya Pradesh have given gave birth to triplets and twins at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, according to officials.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two corona positive women from Dhamtari and Durg in Madhya Pradesh have given gave birth to triplets and twins at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, according to officials. This is the first time that a COVID-19 positive female patient gave birth to triplets at AIIMS. Two of the triplets are with their mother and one is under continuous observation in NICU.

The twins are also kept in NICU for further treatment. All five children are secure and stable, officials said.

The 28-years-old Covid-19 patient from Dhamtari who birthed triplets belongs to a middle-class family. Both husband and wife are government employees. The wife was admitted to AIIMS and delivered 33-week old triplets on October 18. The doctors from the Neonatology Department kept the newly borns secure from Covid-19 infection.

After five days, two of them reunited with their mother while another one is still under observation of the specialists. All three were found COVID-19 negative in their first test. Repeat-testing will be done after some days. In another case, the 33-years-old female COVID-19 patient from Durg gave birth to twins on October 19 in AIIMS. She had a 33-week premature delivery. Both babies were suffering from Respiratory Distress Syndrome. They were put under NICU in the Neonatology Department and are currently stable.

Prof. (Dr.) Nitin M. Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS, Raipur congratulated the team and Incharge, Dr. Phalguni Padhi for the successful deliveries. "Doctors in the department have proved their expertise by successfully dealing with such complex cases. We have 20 state-of-the-art beds in NICU and another two reserved for COVID-19 positive children. Doctors in the department have done a remarkable job during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Docots Shrikrishna, Neelkant Sen, Mazhar Hussain, Yogesh Agrawal, Prateek, and Shweta played a proactive role in taking care of the patients, according to officials of AIIMS, Raipur. (ANI)

