MSME sector created 11 crore jobs in India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is the backbone of the Indian economy and has created 11 crore jobs so far.

"Presently, MSME is the most important sector for the country. I say it is the backbone of Indian economy," Gadkari said at the 'Namaste Bharat Exhibition'.

"It contributes 30 per cent to GDP. As far as export is concerned, it is 48 per cent. Up till now, 11 crore jobs have been created by the MSME sector," he added. (ANI)