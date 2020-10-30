Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu CM, his deputy among several leaders pay tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among several dignitaries observed Muthuramalingam Guru Pooja in Pasumpon village on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:19 IST
Tamil Nadu CM, his deputy among several leaders pay tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam
At Pasumpon on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among several dignitaries observed Muthuramalingam Guru Pooja in Pasumpon village on Friday. Leaders of the opposition also paid tributes to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam Thevar on his birth anniversary, marked as Guru Pooja.

More than 8,000 police personnel were deployed at the village on the occasion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people from other states, however, were not permitted in the village.

Only local residents were allowed with COVID protocols like wearing face masks and temperature checks. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...

Alphabet sales growth back as Google key for advertisers

Google parent Alphabet Inc returned to sales growth in the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads, the tech giant said on Thursday. Alphabet s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Fauci says first U.S. COVID-19 vaccines could ship late December or early JanuaryIf all goes well, the first doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine will likely become availabl...

Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal's performance against Dundalk

After securing a win over Dundalk, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is really pleased with the performance of the team. Arsenal registered a 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa League here on Friday.Im really pleased with the performance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020