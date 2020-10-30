Delhi air quality continues to be 'severe'

Air quality in Delhi continued to be severely polluted with parts of the city recording Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "severe" category on Friday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 408, while Bawana, Patparganj and Wazirpur recorded AQIs of 447, 404 and 411 respectively, all four in the "severe" category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. To tackle the rising air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the "Green Delhi" app, which would enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms.

"Today we are launching the Green Delhi app to involve every citizen. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app, which is available on the Play Store. If you witness industrial pollution or dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us," said Kejriwal. (ANI)