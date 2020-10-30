Left Menu
Uttarakhand: No action against schools for spread of COVID-19 if they follow govt SOPs

Addressing the fears of schools regarding reopening after COVID-19 lockdown in Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday said that the institutions would not be held responsible for any student and teacher testing positive for the coronavirus if it followed all safety guidelines.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the fears of schools regarding reopening after COVID-19 lockdown in Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday said that the institutions would not be held responsible for any student and teacher testing positive for the coronavirus if it followed all safety guidelines. As per an official release by the Uttarakhand Chief Minster's Office (CMO), the Education Department has started preparations under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 students from November 2.

But private as well as government schools are scared that if any student tests positive for the COVID-19, then an FIR can be lodged against the respective managements and principals under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. In view of the confusion and fear about the SOP, State Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundram said that the standards have been set for schools, and even after following these, if a teacher or student becomes corona-positive, then the school will not be blamed for it.

"All schools will have to follow the SOP; the Epidemic Diseases Act will be applicable only if someone does not comply with the standards set by the government. And even after all precautions, if the infection spreads, then the government will cooperate in treatment and not take action," the release quoted Sundram. The education secretary added that students will have to get written permission from parents before coming to the school, and if parents do not want to send their children to school, then their online education shall be continued. (ANI)

