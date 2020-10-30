Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 clearly illustrates value of multilateralism: Dr Naledi Pandor

Pandor said while commendable multilateral cooperation between States has been witnessed, the pandemic has also raised the question of how the world should be organised in its aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:13 IST
COVID-19 clearly illustrates value of multilateralism: Dr Naledi Pandor
“The pandemic has awfully reminded us of the indispensable value of multilateralism. We have seen that, as with other contemporary challenges, no country acting alone can successfully deal with the pandemic,” said Pandor. Image Credit: Flickr

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, says the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly illustrated the value of multilateralism.

Addressing the UN Day 75th Commemoration event held virtually on Friday, Pandor said when they gathered last year to celebrate the formation of the UN, none of them imagined that the world would be engulfed by a common enemy - the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has awfully reminded us of the indispensable value of multilateralism. We have seen that, as with other contemporary challenges, no country acting alone can successfully deal with the pandemic," said Pandor.

The pandemic has claimed over a million lives around the globe, deepened poverty, widened the inequality gap, increased insecurity and revealed cracks in the system of global governance.

Pandor said while commendable multilateral cooperation between States has been witnessed, the pandemic has also raised the question of how the world should be organised in its aftermath.

"It should also be a world free of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment, a world of inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity, and it should be a world where young people are able to grow and thrive, and where women have equal rights and opportunities."

The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter. This anniversary comes at a time of great disruption for the world, compounded by an unprecedented global health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with severe economic and social impacts.

To mark UN Day, an annual concert is usually held in the General Assembly Hall.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert was pre-recorded and screened in the GA Hall on 22 October.

UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

To commemorate the 75 years of the United Nations, Member States held a high-level event on 21 September 2020, where they reaffirmed and recognised that challenges are interconnected, and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda Rugby Unstoppables hosts breast cancer awareness workshop

If you notice any changes in your breasts e.g. lumps or skin changes, consult a doctor as soon as possible. Steven Buyondo.The Uganda Rugby Unstoppables led by Samiya Ayikoru, hosted a breast cancer awareness workshop today at Kyadondo Rugb...

Homesick and bellicose, Karabakh's exiled Azeris yearn for return

Gassan Akhmedov has one last wish - to return to the land of his birth, a land he says has been occupied for more than 25 years.That dream came a step closer, the 80-year-old resident of Baku says, when Azeri troops captured the region of J...

15th Finance Commission finalises report, to submit it to president on Nov 9

The 15th Finance Commission will submit its report for fiscal years 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, an official statement said on Friday.&#160; The commission under Chairman N K Singh on Friday concluded its ...

US STOCKS-Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Friday as dismal business updates from technology mega-caps including Apple Inc fueled investor worries, adding to their concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases.Apple Inc tumbled 4 premarket after it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020