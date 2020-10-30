Minor girl raped in Pune, two held

A 15-year-old was allegedly raped after she went missing from home and police have arrested two persons in Pune while a search is on to arrest two more persons. The matter was reported in Hadaspar police station in Pune city. In the FIR, the minor's parents said that she went missing on October 26.

"The girl returned yesterday and reported incidents of rape. She named four accused in her complaint. Police accordingly have registered a case under the relevant section of rape and POCSO," a police official said. He said two accused have been arrested while two more accused are yet to be arrested.

"The girl is in stable condition and medical report is awaited," the official said. (ANI)