Left Menu
Development News Edition

World needs to unite against terrorism, India has always fought against it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism, no one can benefit from terrorism and violence.

ANI | Kevadia (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-10-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 11:01 IST
World needs to unite against terrorism, India has always fought against it: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism, no one can benefit from terrorism and violence. "Today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism," Prime Minister said in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation," he added. He added that the way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident.

The Prime Minister further stated that 130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. "The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," he added.

Speaking about boosting tourism here, PM Modi said, "A seaplane service from Sardar Sarovar to Sabarmati riverfront will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area. All these efforts are going to increase tourism in this area too. Tribal people are getting equal chances of employment. I congratulate the Government of Gujarat and the people of the state for these achievements." "Many new sites like Jungle Safari Park, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park, Arogya Van have been launched here in Kevadia. In the coming time, on the banks of 'Maa Narmada', not only India but this place is going to make its place on the tourism map of the whole world," he added.

The Prime Minister also wished people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti today. Prime Minister Modi also said that the country is establishing new dimensions of unity as Jammu and Kashmir has moved on a new path of development.

"Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is the restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM Modi. "Sardar Patel gave the present form to India by making the diversity of the country, power of free India by uniting the hundreds of princely states of the country. In 2014, we all started celebrating his birthday as a festival of the unity of India," he added. The Prime Minister continued saying that the entire country is paying reverence to the Iron Man of the country, Sardar Patel today.

"Today, once again, this country is repeating its pledge for the progress of the country under Sardar Patel's guidance," he added. "The country has also seen the expansion of the 'Yagna' to restore the cultural glory of India by Sardar Patel by rebuilding Somnath, in Ayodhya. Today, the country has witnessed the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram temple and is also seeing the grand Ram temple being built," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said only a self-sufficient country can be confident of its progress as well as its security. "Therefore, today the country is moving towards becoming self-sufficient in the field of defense as well. Not only this, India's views and attitudes have also changed on the borders," said PM Modi.

"Today those eyeing the land of India are getting a befitting reply. Today's India is building hundreds of kilometers of roads, dozens of bridges, many tunnels on the borders. Today's India is fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and honor," he added. Amidst these efforts, there are many challenges which India, and the whole world, are facing today, PM Modi stated.

Prime Minister Narendra witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat. Parade in its tableau included National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) vehicles--Medical First Respondent (MFR), Flood Water Rescue (FWR) vehicle, Border Security Force's (BSF) Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) and Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Critical Response Vehicle.

CRPF Women Warriors' also performed a rifle drill while the Department of Sports Youth and Cultural Affairs, Gujarat State performed a cultural dance. The Prime Minister also administered the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge here.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...

Dynamatic inks pact with CSIR-CSIO for joint development of futuristic solutions

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIR-CSIO have signed an MoU for jointly designing, developing and manufacturing futuristic solutions for the defence and aerospace, healthca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020