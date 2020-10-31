Left Menu
Gas pipeline blast in southern Iraq kills 2, injures 51, police say

The blast occurred on Friday night near the southern city of Samawa, 270 km (170 miles) south of Baghdad, and firefighters have managed to contain the fire after shutting down the gas line, police said. A military statement said the pipeline blast killed two children and injured 28, including nine Shi’ite paramilitary fighters.

Reuters | Basra | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were killed and 51 injured after a gas pipeline explosion in southern Iraq, police sources said on Saturday. The blast occurred on Friday night near the southern city of Samawa, 270 km (170 miles) south of Baghdad, and firefighters have managed to contain the fire after shutting down the gas line, police said.

A military statement said the pipeline blast killed two children and injured 28, including nine Shi'ite paramilitary fighters. The causes of the explosion is still unknown and firefighters crews are still trying to put out fires, it said. Police sources said the pipeline extension passes near a camp for an Iraqi militia force near Samawa.

Iraqi energy officials said the domestic line is transporting gas from some of the southern fields to feed power stations in some southern cities and a key power station near Baghdad. The explosion has no effect on Iraq's gas production and processing operations, two gas officials said.

Also Read: Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides

