Mend ways or 'Ram Naam Satya' journey... : UP CM to bring law to curb 'Love Jihad'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court order. "Allahabad High Court has issued a direction that religious conversion is not necessary for marriage. This should not be done. It should not be recognized. The government will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad'. We will make an effective law for this," Adityanath said.

He also warned those "who conceal their identities and play with the respect of sisters and daughters" and said that if they don't mend their ways, their 'Ram naam satya' (Hindu funeral chant) journey will begin. "I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," he added.

The CM was addressing a public gathering in Jaunpur here in the run-up to the by-polls on seven assembly constituencies in the state. The Chief Minister said that the state government is also launching Mission Shakti in a bid to protect and empower women in the state. The portal Mission Shakti, which is soon to be launched, will have information about all government schemes for women and girls, details of programmes on women safety and empowerment. (ANI)