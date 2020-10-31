Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP stages protest in Noida, seeks Prez's intervention to check rising prices of vegetables, fuel

Around 40 party workers handed over a memorandum of their demands addressed to the President to the city magistrate. Citing rising costs of onions and tomatoes among other vegetables and food items and the “high price” of petrol and diesel, the AAP said, "The impact of inflation is affecting Uttar Pradesh because it is primarily an agrarian state.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:07 IST
AAP stages protest in Noida, seeks Prez's intervention to check rising prices of vegetables, fuel
Citing rising costs of onions and tomatoes among other vegetables and food items and the “high price” of petrol and diesel, the AAP said, "The impact of inflation is affecting Uttar Pradesh because it is primarily an agrarian state. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a demonstration here on Saturday over rising prices of vegetables and fuel in the country and sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in checking inflation. Around 40 party workers handed over a memorandum of their demands addressed to the President to the city magistrate.

Citing rising costs of onions and tomatoes among other vegetables and food items and the "high price" of petrol and diesel, the AAP said, "The impact of inflation is affecting Uttar Pradesh because it is primarily an agrarian state. The price rise has impacted farmers also." "We are hopeful that you would consider the situation of the people in the country and intervene immediately, bringing relief to farmers and other common people," the AAP's memorandum to the president stated. AAP leader Bhupendra Judaun alleged that the central government's policies have led to the price rise of essential commodities like vegetables and fuel.

"The costs are skyrocketing and people's troubles have amplified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Judaun alleged in a statement. AAP's local spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam blamed the rise in prices of vegetables on the agriculture-related laws passed by the Centre recently despite objection by Opposition parties and protests by farmers in parts of states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"It is now clear that with these laws, the government is helping corporations who procure items from the farmers at low rates and sell them at higher rates to the public. Black-marketing is also on the rise," Nigam alleged.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tests for recruitment of police constables postponed

Puducherry, Oct 31 PTI All the tests for recruitment of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed. The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be he...

Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo of LAC unacceptable: EAM on border row with China

In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is unacceptable and that the agreements between two countries mus...

NEWSMAKER-Brash and pugnacious, Trump has presided over a tumultuous presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted America First nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has fl...

IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

The Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020