'Mahapanchayat' over Ballabgarh murder; police detains miscreants for blocking NH 2

Haryana Police detained several people after some miscreants tried to disrupt the law and order situation in Ballabgarh on Sunday at National Highway 2, while a 'mahapanchayat' was underway over the murder of the 21-year-old woman.

ANI | Ballabgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:54 IST
Protesters blocking NH 2 in Ballabgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police detained several people after some miscreants tried to disrupt the law and order situation in Ballabgarh on Sunday at National Highway 2, while a 'mahapanchayat' was underway over the murder of the 21-year-old woman. As per Sumer Singh, DCP Haryana Police, permission was not taken by organisers to hold the 'mahapanchayat' in Ballabgarh.

People of 36 communities called the 'mahapanchayat' over the murder of the 21-year-old woman. Locals had blocked the highway while the meeting was underway. Earlier today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government will look into the 'love jihad' angle in the murder of the commerce student who was shot dead in broad daylight in Faridabad.

"Since Ballabgarh woman killing case is being linked with 'love jihad,' Centre as well as state government is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished," the Chief Minister said. Khattar on Friday said that the trial against the accused in Ballabgarh student murder case will be held in a fast-track court.

"The victim's family is satisfied with the Haryana government's action. Culprits were nabbed within two hours of the incident and one who helped them was also arrested. Fast track court would be established in this case for giving strict punishment to culprits," Khattar told reporters here. Meanwhile, prime accused Touseef's accomplice Rehan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Three persons have been arrested in the case so far. The man who allegedly provided country-made pistol to Touseef has also been nabbed. The final year commerce student was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. (ANI)

