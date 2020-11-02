Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rejects Australia's appeal to remove barley import tariff, say sources

The rejection comes after Australia sought a formal review over duties totalling 80.5% that China imposed this year, citing as grounds subsidies and dumping, activities that Australia has denied. "We were informed last week that the application was unsuccessful," said one Australian government source, who sought anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:34 IST
China rejects Australia's appeal to remove barley import tariff, say sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China has rejected Australia's appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) in 2018. The rejection comes after Australia sought a formal review over duties totalling 80.5% that China imposed this year, citing as grounds subsidies and dumping, activities that Australia has denied.

"We were informed last week that the application was unsuccessful," said one Australian government source, who sought anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. "We are extremely disappointed, but not surprised." Both China's commerce ministry and Australia's department of foreign affairs and trade did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australia had asked the Chinese ministry in August for a formal review of its processes, following the imposition of the duties on barley. About 70% of Australian exports of the grain typically go to China, Australian data show. China concluded that Australia's Murray Darling Plan, a scheme to spruce up an ecologically vital river system, provided a subsidy for growers, although Australia denies it subsidises barley production.

Its rejection will force Australian farmers to sell barley to the domestic livestock industry at prices less than sales to China would have earned. Australian barley production is expected to top 10 million tonnes after rain revived some of the biggest growing regions following years of drought.

China's decision also comes at a time of fraught ties that have spilled into trade focused on food products and iron ore. The latest irritant was Australia's push for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus that emerged in China's central city of Wuhan late last year and spread worldwide.

Earlier this year, China suspended beef imports, launched a dumping investigation into Australian wine and told its millers to stop buying Australian cotton. Barley is typically used in breads and soups and dried to create malt for beer production, as well as being used for animal feed. ($1=A$1.4253)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthiks remarkable catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and said it was completely keepers wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behin...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1223 p.m.Odishas COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340 Official. 1155 a....

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020