SC dismisses plea against election of Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, imposes fine

Imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Saritha Nair, a convict in the Kerala solar scam case, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected her plea challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in Kerala. Nair had moved the apex court challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, while dismissing the petition, also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on her for filing this frivolous petition before it. "We impose a cost of Rs 1 lakh on you for filing this frivolous petition," the bench said. Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan were sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Coimbatore court in October last year in connection with the solar panel scam.

The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, floated by Nair, which used two women to create political contacts and duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees. (ANI)