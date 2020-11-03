Left Menu
TRS govt failed to care for backward classes: Congress

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumanta Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government has failed to care for backward classes in the state and accused him of insulting the shepherd community.

Updated: 03-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:33 IST
Telangana Congress leader V Hanumanta Rao speaking to ANI in Hyderabad. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumanta Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government has failed to care for backward classes in the state and accused him of insulting the shepherd community. Speaking to ANI, he said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has not fulfilled their promise of providing goats to the shepherd community in the state.

"In 2018, Telangana Chief Minister promised to give 20 goats to the shepherd community in the state. Shepherds were asked to deposit Rs 31,000 and the rest amount of Rs 1.20 lakhs would be paid by the government itself. So, at that time nearly 7.62 lakh shepherds have enrolled themselves for the same," Rao said. "After nearly two years, only 3.42 lakh shepherds have received the benefits and the rest haven't received anything yet. TRS made such a promise to win elections in 2019. When the shepherds stepped forward to stage a protest, their community have been insulted by the Chief Minister by using demeaning words," he said.

The Congress leader demanded that Rao must apologise for his "demeaning" words. "If the Chief Minister failed to apologise for his demeaning words, then I call upon all the backward class community to come forward and protest against KCR," he said.

"A police officer named Prabhakar Rao, who got retired two years ago, was made the topmost officer of intelligence. Why aren't the police personnel who are currently on duty, picked for this job? This clearly says that the Chief Minister is biased towards his community alone and failed to care about backward classes," he added. (ANI)

