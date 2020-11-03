Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN Premier challenges churches to assume place to revive economy

Zikalala said in the same way that the church had been a central role in ending apartheid, “this unusual time also called for a greater role of the church again”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:16 IST
KZN Premier challenges churches to assume place to revive economy
Zikalala called on the church to play a leading role in the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Council, where “we seek to rebuild the moral fibre of our fellow citizens”. Image Credit: Flickr

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has challenged the faith-based community to assume its place in an effort to revive the economy and social life of the province following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the farewell function of the Bishop of the Natal West Synod, Reverend Thamsanqa William Dlamini, held in Pietermaritzburg recently, Zikalala said the church has played a pivotal role in the liberation of South Africa as supporters, activists and keepers of the moral compass.

Zikalala said in the same way that the church had been a central role in ending apartheid, "this unusual time also called for a greater role of the church again".

While no atomic bombs were dropped this time, the Premier said economic challenges are threatening to destroy all the gains made.

"The Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan focuses on how we can lift our country from the depths of despair and deprivation, back to a semblance of normality in order to kick-start our economic growth.

"Perhaps what is missing in the plan is an appreciation of the role that the faith-based community must play if we are to rise again.

"What is missing is our appreciation of the integral role that the church occupies in the lives of millions of our fellow citizens, and how an embrace of this reality can make our recovery and reconstruction faster and more sustainable," the Premier said.

Zikalala called on the church to play a leading role in the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Council, where "we seek to rebuild the moral fibre of our fellow citizens".

Congratulating Bishop Dlamini, the Premier said he hoped that he was taking a rest merely to assume a new role, as he moved from active deployment in the church to working from home.

"We wish to congratulate and salute Bishop Dlamini for a race well run. We thank you for your selfless dedication to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa over the past 35 years.

"We hope to be able to draw from your valued experience for years to come, as another chapter closes, another chapter begins," Zikalala said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors bet on clear Biden poll win

European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden as the United States votes in its most polarised presidential election in living memory.Steady earnings from French bank BNP Paribas lifte...

Four women held for robbing people in the guise of begging in south Delhi

A gang of four women who used to rob people under the garb of begging have been arrested from south Delhis Hauz Khas, police said on Tuesday. The matter was reported to police on October 30, when a 64-year-old woman who was robbed by the ga...

Abu Dhabi's SWF gets 100% IT exemption for investment in infra sectors

Abu Dhabis Sovereign Wealth Fund - MIC Redwood 1 RSC -&#160;has been granted 100 per cent income tax exemption for investments to be made in specified infrastructure sectors, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. With this, the income from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020