KZN Premier challenges churches to assume place to revive economy

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has challenged the faith-based community to assume its place in an effort to revive the economy and social life of the province following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the farewell function of the Bishop of the Natal West Synod, Reverend Thamsanqa William Dlamini, held in Pietermaritzburg recently, Zikalala said the church has played a pivotal role in the liberation of South Africa as supporters, activists and keepers of the moral compass.

Zikalala said in the same way that the church had been a central role in ending apartheid, "this unusual time also called for a greater role of the church again".

While no atomic bombs were dropped this time, the Premier said economic challenges are threatening to destroy all the gains made.

"The Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan focuses on how we can lift our country from the depths of despair and deprivation, back to a semblance of normality in order to kick-start our economic growth.

"Perhaps what is missing in the plan is an appreciation of the role that the faith-based community must play if we are to rise again.

"What is missing is our appreciation of the integral role that the church occupies in the lives of millions of our fellow citizens, and how an embrace of this reality can make our recovery and reconstruction faster and more sustainable," the Premier said.

Zikalala called on the church to play a leading role in the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Council, where "we seek to rebuild the moral fibre of our fellow citizens".

Congratulating Bishop Dlamini, the Premier said he hoped that he was taking a rest merely to assume a new role, as he moved from active deployment in the church to working from home.

"We wish to congratulate and salute Bishop Dlamini for a race well run. We thank you for your selfless dedication to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa over the past 35 years.

"We hope to be able to draw from your valued experience for years to come, as another chapter closes, another chapter begins," Zikalala said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)