MILMA seeks Bharat Ratna for Verghese Kurien; plans year-long centenary fete

Milma also planned year-long programmes across the state to celebrate the birth centenary of Kurien, starting from his birth anniversary which falls on November 26, observed as National Milk Day, official sources said. Considering his pioneering services in nurturing dairy farming in the country as a sustainable economic activity up from the grassroots and imparting a big thrust to 'Operation Flood,' Kurien deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna, KCMMF Chairman P A Balan said here on Tuesday.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:13 IST
Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), one of India's biggest dairy co-operatives popularly known as Milma, has demanded that Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of India's White Revolution, be posthumously bestowed with the nation's highest honour Bharat Ratna. Milma also planned year-long programmes across the state to celebrate the birth centenary of Kurien, starting from his birth anniversary which falls on November 26, observed as National Milk Day, official sources said.

Considering his pioneering services in nurturing dairy farming in the country as a sustainable economic activity up from the grassroots and imparting a big thrust to 'Operation Flood,' Kurien deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna, KCMMF Chairman P A Balan said here on Tuesday. A meeting of the chairpersons of the Milma Regional Unions resolved to take up the demand with the appropriate authorities.

Over one lakh dairy farmers, who are members of more than 3,600 milk co-operative societies across Kerala, would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressing for a decision in this regard, Balan said. The centenary celebrations would be flagged off at Kozhikode, the birth place of Kurien (1921-2012), on November 26, 2021.

A life-size statue of Kurien would be put up at the Milma headquarters and busts at the Union headquarters as part of the celebrations. Portraits of Kurien would be unveiled and lamps lit in all Milk Co-operative Societies on November 26.

Milma would also institute Dr. Verghese Kurien memorial awards to be given to outstanding students of Dairy Science Colleges affiliated to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University by depositing five lakh rupees, the Chairman added.

