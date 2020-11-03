Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues, say sources

The negotiations now are in a final stretch aimed at sealing a new trade agreement by Nov. 15. One of the sources, an EU diplomat following Brexit, said disagreements persisted over the divvying up of fish stocks, including Britain's demand for annual quota negotiations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:56 IST
Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues, say sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to make a breakthrough on their three most persistent disagreements - the so-called level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - sources from both sides told Reuters on Tuesday. That comes after nearly two weeks of intensified talks to salvage free trade between the 27-nation European Union and Britain from 2021. The negotiations now are in a final stretch aimed at sealing a new trade agreement by Nov. 15.

One of the sources, an EU diplomat following Brexit, said disagreements persisted over the divvying up of fish stocks, including Britain's demand for annual quota negotiations. "That's where we are stuck. They haven't moved beyond these items on fisheries," said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A British source also said there had not been much movement on fisheries. Britain left the EU in January and the estranged allies have since been locked in complex negotiations to try to agree a free trade deal for when a status-quo transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Three EU diplomats also said the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, was due to debrief the 27 national envoys to Brussels on the latest in the talks at a meeting starting at 1330 GMT on Wednesday. The EU diplomats also expected Barnier to announce good progress on agreeing a joint legal text of a future agreement with the UK on other elements, including social security.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Chiranjiv Patel, Meet the social entrepreneur and a change maker

New Delhi India, Nov 3 ANIDigpu He is a thoughtful and mindful human being. His priorities have always revolved around curating opportunities and bringing in Change that only gives a fresh perspective to everything ordinary and mundane. Chi...

Director Hariharan bags J C Daniel award

Veteran movie director Hariharan on Tuesday bagged the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the Kerala governments highest honour, for his outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema. The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the f...

Delhi Prisons to facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for women inmates

The Delhi Prisons will facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for its women inmates while strictly adhering to the coronavirus protocol, officials said on Tuesday. There are 450 women inmates lodged in Delhi jails and around 200 will observe ...

Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020