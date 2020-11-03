Punjab reports 415 new COVID-19 cases

Punjab reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of positive cases to 1,34,786.

According to the state government, a total of 1,26,315 people have been discharged while the state has 4,226 active cases of coronavirus.

Eighteen more people succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll in the state to 4,245. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab CM to meet Guv over farm laws