Punjab CM to meet Guv over farm laws

Punjab CM to meet Guv over farm lawsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:58 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Governor V P Singh Badnore over the Bills against the Centre's farm laws after the conclusion of the special session of the state assembly on Tuesday evening. The chief minister will apprise the governor about the four Bills and the resolution against the Centre's farm laws
The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed the legislations and adopted the resolution
After the day's proceedings, the chief minister will be meeting the governor, an official spokesperson said.
