Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police busts IPL betting racket, 5 arrested

Five persons have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a betting racket on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:18 IST
Delhi Police busts IPL betting racket, 5 arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five persons have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a betting racket on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said on Tuesday. Acting on information regarding betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore, the Delhi Police conducted a raid in Rohini and made the arrests.

"The raid was conducted at the place of crime i.e. C-Block, Sector-5 Rohini, Delhi. Five persons were present in the room and the live telecast of the match (between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore) was on a LED TV. The accused persons were using ten mobile phones for betting. One laptop was being used to maintain records of runs and overs, whereas another laptop was for entering the betting details," the police said in a statement. The five arrested persons were identified as Amarjeet Singh (42); Ravinder Kumar (40); Dharamvir (38), Pawan Dahiya (46), and Akashdeep (36).

A total of 10 mobile phones were seized from the accused, along with one LED TV, one laptop, and eight diaries used in the "commission of the crime". "All of them confessed to having committed the crime; thus, were arrested with the due procedure of law," police added.

A case has been registered at the Budh Vihar Police Station and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India strongly condemns terror attack at Kabul University

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University, saying the inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. In a statement, the Minist...

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...

One Good Thing: Woman's mission is to honour COVID-19 victims

It broke Jessica Murrays heart that so many people in the St. Louis area were dying from the coronavirus and that they were being remembered less for who they were than as statistics of the pandemic, so she decided to do something about it....

Russia says it will consider Iranian proposal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russia is considering an Iranian proposal for ending the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after three ceasefires failed to halt fighting that is now in its sixth week.Interfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020