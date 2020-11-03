BSF foils smuggling attempt, seizes 2.25 kg heroin

Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled smuggling attempt and seized four packets of heroin weighing 2.25 kilograms along the International Border in Punjab.

"Alert troops from136 Bn BSF negated smuggling attempt and seized 4 pkts (2.250 kg) of heroin. Bordermen constantly thwarting nefarious designs of smugglers to push contraband from across the border," BSF Punjab said in a tweet. (ANI)